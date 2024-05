May 08, 2024 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST

London, May 7: An Antwerp message states that the Swedish steamer “Yedoo” from Gothenburg and the German steamer “Barenfels” from Bremen, both bound for Calcutta, collided in the Sche’dt. The former sank and the latter was badly damaged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.