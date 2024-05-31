GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago: Indians for South African Army
Premium

Published - May 31, 2024 03:50 am IST

Cape Town, May 30: Representatives of the 700,00 South African Indian community have welcomed the announcement that Indians may become part of the South African defence force. A statement has been issued by the Prime Minister, Mr. B.K. Vorster, saying: “The Government has decided to establish a social service battalion for Indians on similar lines to that of the coloureds.”

The Indian service battalion will provisionally be established on Salisbury island as a unit of the Navy. Training of the first Indians will begin in January next year.

Mr. J.N. Reddy, Chairman of the South African Indian Council, said: “We welcome with high praise the decision taken by the Government. This is a step in the right direction. We (Indians) feel part of South Africa.”

From the Archives

