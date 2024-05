Trichinopoly, May 31: The South Indian Railway firemen and cleaners have struck work at Trichinopoly on Friday noon. Similar strikes are also reported from Tanjore where it began at 4 p.m. yesterday. The Reserve Police are guarding the junction platform and railway sheds. The ex firemen are being called in of whom about half a dozen have already been registered. The duplicate Trivandrum Express left Trichinopoly with Mr. Vierra, Assistant Traffic Superintendent acting as firemen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.