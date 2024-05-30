GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago: Israel and Syria agree on military disengagement
Premium

Published - May 30, 2024 03:56 am IST

Washington, May 29: Israel and Syria agreed to-night on a military disengagement on the Golan Heights — a victory for the marathon shuttle diplomacy of the U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger.

The Israeli-Syrian agreement coming 32 days after Dr. Kissinger began his longest overseas mission terminated the war of October 1973. Dr. Kissinger had brought about earlier disengagement between Israel and Egypt.

President Nixon who announced the accord said that military representatives of the Israel and Syria will sign the agreement in Geneva on Friday.

(Radio Israel said Soviet and American delegates would also sign the accord at Geneva.)

The President called it a “major diplomatic achievement” and praised Dr. Kissinger for his tenacity in pressing for an agreement.

Mr. Nixon said the Israeli-Syrian agreement had “removed a significant obstacle to a permanent solution of the West Asia conflict.”

He promised persistent American attempts, in co-operation with all Governments in West Asia, to achieve a peaceful solution. He described the chances for such a settlement as “better than ever before in the past 25 years.”

Details of the agreement will be announced officially to-morrow when Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir will present the agreement to the Knesset (Parliament).

While President Nixon made the announcement in Washington a statement was broadcast by Damascus Radio. The Israeli Cabinet was meeting to give the final approval to the agreement before making the announcement.

