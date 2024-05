Mr. A. Conningsby, Engineer for Marconi’s Wireless Telegraph Company, who was here in connection with the establishment of a Radio Club in Madras was interviewed by the Associated Press of India said that a broadcasting transmitter was installed in the premises of Messrs. Crompton and Co. Mount Road and the supervision of Messrs. Webb and Green and a draped studio on the lines of those in Calcutta and Bombay intended for concert performances.

