May 03, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST

London, May 2: Sir Michael O’ Dwyer was in the box all Thursday. In cross-examination he denied he had been guilty of tyranny, but was attacked for his opinions by the members of the would-be oligarchy. Sir Sankaran Nair’s book was translated and circulated in the vernacular by most provincial Governments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.