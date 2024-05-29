Washington, May 28: There are now indications that the United States, whose initial reaction to the Indian nuclear test was mild compared to the much harsher criticism voiced in the news media and sections of the Congress, is now engaged in deciding what, if any, further action it should take.

Reports purporting to originate from official sources here now suggest that the U.S. Administration has called for a high-level inter-agency review of all aid programmes to India (No food or economic aid has gone to India since 1971, though the aid budget includes a nominal sum of $75 millions for the next fiscal year. The International Development Association is another source from which India obtains U.S. money, but the U.S. Congress has yet to approve the contribution for this multilateral agency). The New York Times in fact quotes one U.S. official as saying that “If there is no cost to India for doing this (conducting a nuclear test), other countries too will go ahead.” The implication of this remark, if it is true, is that if India does not stop further tests, the U.S. will cut off all forms of aid to India.

The initial U.S. reaction to the Indian test was carefully worded by the Secretary of State, Dr. Kissinger, who was at that time in West Asia. It merely said that the U.S. was opposed to all nuclear proliferation because of the impact it would have on world stability. Despite Pakistan’s efforts, the Central Treaty Organisation’s communique issued here last week also bore the mark of the absent Kissinger’s call for restraint.

But since then, a traditionally friendly country like Canada, acting with unaccustomed sharpness, had suspended all aid to India’s atomic programme, and placed under review all other forms of aid.