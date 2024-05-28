New Delhi, May 27: The 20-day-old strike by railwaymen has been called off with effect from 6 a.m. to-morrow (Tuesday) by the Action Committee of the National Co-ordination Committee for Railwaymen’s Struggle.

The Action Committee, in a resolution adopted to-day, said: “Having given deep consideration to the strike situation on all the zonal railways and in other railway establishments and aware of the economic consequences of further prolonging the action, and conscious of the responsibility thrust on it in the circumstances, the Action Committee resolves unilaterally to call off the strike with effect from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The committee also calls upon all railwaymen to return to work from that hour and do everything within their power to bring normalcy to the movement of trains.”

After the President, Mr. V.V. Giri’s appeal yesterday to the railwaymen to withdraw their strike and resume work which would be a gesture to help the Government to deal with questions of victimisation, etc., in a responsive manner, Mr. Fernandes, Convener of the Action Committee, and his colleagues, who are in Tihar jail, felt that the strike should be ended forthwith. They communicated this desire to the other members of the committee but there was no immediate response.

It is learnt that the Action Committee members, who are outside the jail, wanted to have a full discussion of the subject before they accepted the advice of Mr. Fernandes.

Late last night, some of the trade union leaders met Mr. Qureshi, Deputy Minister for Railways, and sought an assurance from him that there would be no victimisation after the withdrawal of the strike. The leader claimed to-day that Mr. Qureshi assured them that the Government would consider the request favourably and sympathetically.