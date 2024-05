Ootacamund, May 27: The Hon’ble Sir Arthur Knapp, Home Member had a private discussion yesterday with the Agent and Engineer of S.I. Ry. the Collector of Malabar and a few others with regard to the question of employing Moplah prisoners in Ry. construction. It is understood that the matter is now being investigated.

