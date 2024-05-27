ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago: Coonoor
Published - May 27, 2024 02:12 am IST

Coonoor, May 25: The station will have the honour of welcoming for the first time His Excellency Lord Geschen and Lady Geschen here on 28th instant. The visit is of importance as it is reported that the Government were not satisfied with the Jam Factory on account of its loss last year.

