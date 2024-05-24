London, May 24: United Empire was the theme of the speeches at the Empire Day dinner under the auspices of the Colonial Institute this evening when the Duke of Connaught presided over a distinguished company of 400 including the Duke of York, Sir Joseph Cook, Sir Hugh Clifford, Sir James Allen and Sir Gordon Guggisberg. Mr. Thomas, proposing the principal toast, appealed to his bearers to drop the miserable class warfare and class talk. (Cheers). Let all, no matter of what class or creed, unite in making the Empire worthy of the sacrifices of those of all classes who defended the Empire in war.

