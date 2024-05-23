New Delhi, May 22: Nearly 3.10 lakh tonnes of finished steel and one lakh tonnes of pig iron have accumulated with the five integrated steel plants since the commencement of the railway strike.

This accumulation has taken place in spite of the steel plants operating at very much less than their normal production levels to conserve coal. The plants are trying very hard to move as much steel as possible particularly to South and West India by sea to meet the needs of the steel-consuming industries. They have already moved about 70,000 tonnes to Madras, Cochin, Mangalore and some quantities in Bombay.

The railways, despite their best efforts, could not move more than one lakh tonnes of finished steel and pig iron since the commencement of the strike.

Though the steel plants are appreciative of the efforts made by the railways against heavy odds, they are worried over the huge losses they are going to suffer this year due to reduced production and accumulation of finished stocks. Apart from this, the Steel Ministry is very much concerned about signs of recession in steel demand which seem to be making their appearance even at a time when production is at very low levels. Usually the demand for steel is very aggressive and outruns availability but this aggressiveness has lately disappeared. The Steel Ministry feels that the state of economic stagnation which must have brought this about is more than serious than is believed and the railway strike is going to aggravate it further.

The railways claim that they are maintaining a daily movement of about 25,000 tonnes of coal to the steel plants against their normal requirement of 36,000 tonnes.

