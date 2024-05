London, May 22: The cavalry war memorial was to-day unveiled in Hyde Park by the Earl of Ypres in the presence of the Prince of Wales, units of well-known cavalry regiments and a large crowd. The memorial consists of a bronze presentation of St. George and the Dragon. Bishop Taylor Smith performed the dedication ceremony and the Prince of Wales laid the wreath on the memorial from all cavalry regiments of the Empire.

