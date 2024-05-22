GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago: Canada suspends nuclear aid to India
Premium

Published - May 22, 2024 03:42 am IST

Ottawa, May 23: Canada has announced the suspension of all nuclear aid to India as result of last week’s atomic test that made India the world’s sixth nuclear power.

Foreign Secretary Mitchell Sharp said the Canadian Government was suspending all shipments of nuclear equipment and material and ending all exchanges with India on nuclear technology.

Mr. Sharp told a news conference yesterday after a Cabinet meeting that the suspension of shipments would continue at least until Canada and India discussed the implications of the nuclear test, and until future relations between the two nations were reviewed. Canada wanted to know the source of the plutonium used in the explosion. The plutonium did not originate from Canadian fuel but possibly was produced in the reactor Canada supplied to India under a 1956 agreement.

Mr. Sharp said the Canadian Government also might stop shipments of other industrial commodities. However, there would be no interruption of food and agricultural aid to India.

He said Canda was “seriously concerned” with how India intended to use its nuclear capacity as far back as 1971 when Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau expressed his concern to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — AP.

