ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago: Financial crisis in U.S.A.
Premium

Published - May 22, 2024 01:45 am IST

London, May 21: A serious financial problem has been created in the United States by the Congress enacting despite the President’s veto, the Soldiers’ Bonus Bill whereby 3,500,000 ex-soldiers will receive bonuses in cash or insurance policies estimated at a minimum total cost of £456,000,000. It is feared that this may handicap American business and prevent the recovery of foreign markets. Wider results are anticipated by some French newspapers which are of the opinion that the passage of the Bill removes the possibility of interalled settlement for some time and compromises the labours of the Experts as Americans will energetically press their debtors in order to find the necessary funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US