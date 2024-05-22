London, May 21: A serious financial problem has been created in the United States by the Congress enacting despite the President’s veto, the Soldiers’ Bonus Bill whereby 3,500,000 ex-soldiers will receive bonuses in cash or insurance policies estimated at a minimum total cost of £456,000,000. It is feared that this may handicap American business and prevent the recovery of foreign markets. Wider results are anticipated by some French newspapers which are of the opinion that the passage of the Bill removes the possibility of interalled settlement for some time and compromises the labours of the Experts as Americans will energetically press their debtors in order to find the necessary funds.

