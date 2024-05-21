GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago: No political motive behind timing of test, says Sethna
Premium

Published - May 21, 2024 03:02 am IST

Bombay, May 20: Dr. H.N. Sethna, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, asserted to-day that the timing of India’s first underground nuclear test had been entirely left to him by the Government of India and that there was no political motive behind it.

He told a largely attended news conference here that the decision to conduct the test on May 18 was his and his alone and that the Union Government had no hand in it.

Asked whether the Prime Minister had asked him to undertake the test at this stage to divert the people’s attention from the economic crisis facing the country, Dr Sethna emphatically declared: “It was my decision, I named the date.” He told a questioner that the May 18 test was the first conducted by India and it turned out to be successful. No previous experiment was carried out.

“Experiments like this require a good deal of preparation,” Dr. Sethna said adding that with India’s logistics and communications if anybody could conduct a nuclear test at short notice “I will lose my job.”

Asked how long it took to complete the preparations, he replied: “No comments.”

The news conference began with presentation of bouquets to Dr Sethna and Dr R Ramanna, Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre by newsmen on behalf of Bombay journalists as a token of appreciation of their greatest achievement.

Asked whether a nuclear experiment had been conducted on May 16 as reported by the Delhi observatory Dr Sethna clarified that explosion perhaps occurred in some other country. “Our experiment was carried out on May 16,” he declared.

(The Meteorological Department in Delhi while announcing that it recorded the Saturday’s nuclear explosion in Rajasthan also said that two days earlier, i.e., on May 16, it recorded an explosion the source of which it could not locate.)

