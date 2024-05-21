London, May 23: The British Cotton Growing Association’s annual report states that 178 thousand bales of cotton were grown in new fields in the British Empire last year.
Published - May 21, 2024 02:03 am IST
London, May 23: The British Cotton Growing Association’s annual report states that 178 thousand bales of cotton were grown in new fields in the British Empire last year.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.