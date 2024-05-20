New Delhi, May 20: The Meteorological Department here to-day announced it had recorded India’s first underground nuclear explosion set off on Saturday.

The event was detected at 8-06 a.m. and it registered a force equivalent to an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 in the Richter Scale.

Meanwhile scientists here are both elated and puzzled about the reported absence of any radioactive fallout following the nuclear explosion.

They say it suggests that the AEC has developed the technology of peaceful nuclear explosives to such an extent that they can be exploded even at a fairly shallow depth without venting and contaminating the atmosphere.

Saturday’s explosion, which had a power in the range of 10-15 kilotones, was set off at a depth of about 100 metres, according to AEC.

According to declassified documents of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, an explosion of this magnitude at such a depth in Rajasthan-like terrain would almost definitely produce venting, as well as a surface crater followed by atmospheric contamination.

But the Indian explosion at a depth (shallow by American definition) which according to the AEC Chairman, Dr. H.N. Sethna, produced neither venting nor contamination suggested that AEC had developed a safe technology for nuclear explosions for peaceful purposes.

Dr. Sethna, in fact, said that an aerial survey, minutes after the explosion, at heights as low as 30 metres above the explosion area showed no increase in the level of radioactivity.

Dr. Sethna said that details of the experiment would be published for the benefit of scientists.

