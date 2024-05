Salem, May 19: We are having unusually hot weather but from several parts of the Salem District heavy rains are reported. There was a heavy rain accompanied by cyclonic winds yesterday and day before yesterday. Many houses are reported to have fallen and a number of trees have been uprooted and are lying across the roads causing much inconvenience to the traffic.

