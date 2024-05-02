May 02, 2024 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST

Colombo, May 1: The Registering officer, Indian electorate, held an enquiry yesterday into the objection lodged by Mr. Money to the name of Mr. I. X. Pereira appearing in the register of Indian voters. The objector alleged that Mr. Pereira was not an Indian under the Order in Council, because his domicile was Ceylon. The order was delivered today holding that Mr. Pereira has clearly proved that his domicile is India and declaring that the name of Mr. Pereira be retained in the register. Mr. I. X. Pereira is a candidate for one of the Indian seats in the reformed Legislative Council of Ceylon.