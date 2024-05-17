GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago: New wall proposed to protect shore temple
Published - May 17, 2024 05:21 am IST

Madras: In a major effort to protect the temple complex on the shore of Mahabalipuram from the ravages of waves, a groyne wall is to be built, pushing back the waterfront by a further 125 feet away from the existing protection walls, constructed over three decades ago.

Estimated to cost over Rs. 26 lakhs, the proposed wall will not strike a full semi-circle, but leave a gap on the southern side. The construction work, to be entrusted to the Madras Port Trust engineers, is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The temple complex, consisting of two temples dedicated to Lord Siva — one facing east and the other west — with a rock-cut figure of Lord Vishnu between them, is one of the outstanding monuments of Mahabalipuram. The twin shore temples, built by Rajasimha (700-725 A.D.) are among the earliest structural temples of the Pallava period in the stone medium.

