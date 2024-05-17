A meeting was held last evening in the Dadabhoy Munzil (Ripon Buildings) by those interested in broadcasting by wireless with a view to form a radio club for Madras. There was a large gathering of Europeans and Indians present and Mr. Y. Tirumalai Pillai, the President of the Municipal Corporation, was voted to the chair.

Mr. A.O. Coningsby, a representative of the Marconi Company, addressed the meeting on the working and progress of the radio clubs in England and some of those recently organised in Bombay and Calcutta.