A hundred years ago: Visit to Wembley
Published - May 15, 2024 04:27 am IST

London, May 14: King George, Queen Mary and the Romanian King and Queen today paid a private visit to Wembley in glorious weather. They were very heartily welcomed by thousands of visitors. They visited the Indian pavilion where they were met by the High Commissioner Sir Dadiba Dalal. Lady Dalal invested the Kings and Queens with garlands of flowers which they wore round their necks during the whole of the time they were in the Indian section. Punjabi and Baluchi bands played in the courtyard. Their Majesties were very much interested and praised the exhibits and congratulated Sir Dadiba Dalal. Subsequently they visited the Burma, Ceylon, Hongkong, and other sections before lunching in the Royal apartments.

The two Queens made various purchases at the stalls in the Indian section. The King chatted with Major Watts, commanding Punjab and Baluchi bands.

