New Delhi, May 9: Parliament passed the Finance Bill, 1974 to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for 1974-75 when the Rajya Sabha returned the Bill to-day. The Opposition fought the Bill at every stage through a series of amendments which were rejected by the House — four after the Opposition forced a division and the rest by voice vote. A number of amendments related to increased levy on post cards, whose withdrawal was strongly urged by several members.

Other amendments related to withdrawals of levies on kerosene, further raising the income tax exemption limit and withdrawal of levies on various articles of common use like toothpaste and sweets.