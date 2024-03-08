March 08, 2024 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST

Madras, March 7: We record with profound regret the death of Mr. T.T. Krishnamachari, former Union Finance Minister, at his son’s residence in Santhome to-day. He was 74.

Mr. Krishnamachari, who recovered from a serious illness in May last, was suffering from acute kidney failure since Saturday. Despite doctors’ best efforts, his condition worsened yesterday and the end came at 12-55 p.m. to-day. He is survived by three sons.

His body was cremated in the evening with police honours at the Mylapore crematorium.

During the last four days when Mr. Krishnamachari had been seriously ill, Mr. Kamaraj spent most of his time at his bedside.

Close friends and relatives of Mr. Krishnamachari had been keeping a round the clock vigil and during the last hours, they arranged for playing of records of Vishnu Sahasranamam and Purusha Suktham, the divine hymns which he loved to hear.

Within minutes after Mr. Krishnamachari’s death, a large number of his friends called at his house. The Governor, Mr. K.K. Shah, the Chief Minister, Mr. M. Karunanidhi, the Education Minister, Mr. V.R. Nedunchezhian, the ADMK General Secretary, Mr. M.G. Ramachandran, the TNCC-O President, Mr. P. Ramachandran, the TNCC President, Mr. V. Ramiah, representatives of trade and business organisations, officials of the Central and State governments and consular representatives came to pay their last respects.

