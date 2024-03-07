March 07, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST

New Delhi, March 6: Production of steel ingots at Durgapur and other steel plants under Hindustan Steel Limited is now being ‘regulated’ to reduce the huge accumulation of ingots at the plants caused by the inadequacy of rail wagons.

This was stated by the Steel and Mines Minister K.D. Malaviya, during discussion on a calling attention motion on the accumulation of steel ingots at the Durgapur steel plant.

Mr. Malaviya said these accumulated stocks of ingots were being sent to other steel plants like Bhilal and TISCO for rolling them into steel.

In order to prevent further accumulation of ingots at this plant, it has been decided by authorities to maximise the production of salable pig iron, matching the production of ingots for rolling with the available rolling capacity and moving ingots to other plants as before.

He said Rourkela and Bhilal steel plants also had accumulated steel ingots in the past two months because of constraints on movement and lower utilisation of rolling capacity.

Mr. Malaviya hoped the situation would improve shortly as he was in touch with the Railway Minister on removing quickly these constraints.

Mr. H.D. Malaviya (Cong.), who sponsored the motion, wanted the government to put an end to the alleged widespread corruption in the allotment of wagons.

The Minister admitted that there was some non-cooperation from the INTUC, but he could not condemn any one without ascertaining facts — UNI and PTI.