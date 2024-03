March 07, 2024 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST

London, March 6: The army estimates for 1924-25 are for forty-five millions sterling, compared with 52 millions for last year. The establishment excluding India is 152,000 men compared with 154,000 last year.

Mr. Walsh, in a memorandum, states that the last Indian units having been withdrawn from Palestine. It has been arranged with the Colonial office that a British cavalry regiment no longer necessary in India, should be stationed there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT