London, March 6: The army estimates for 1924-25 are for forty-five millions sterling, compared with 52 millions for last year. The establishment excluding India is 152,000 men compared with 154,000 last year.

Mr. Walsh, in a memorandum, states that the last Indian units having been withdrawn from Palestine. It has been arranged with the Colonial office that a British cavalry regiment no longer necessary in India, should be stationed there.