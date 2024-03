March 06, 2024 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST

London, March 4: Scottish jute cloth manufacturers have received orders beyond their brightest hopes. Contracts for many million yards of Hessian cloth have been booked, delivery being as far ahead as the end of this year. Prices have risen sharply. The explanation is that consumers are purchasing heavily in view of the great demand for floor cloth which will follow the Government’s housing schemes.