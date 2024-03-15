March 15, 2024 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST

New Delhi, March 14: Mr. A.K. Kisku, Union Deputy Minister for Health, said to-day that Coca Cola was neither detrimental to human health nor did it impair appetite.

Intervening in the debate on the expansion of the Coca Cola Export Corporation’s activities in India and facilities extended to it by the Government, Mr. Kisku said he was quoting from the latest report of the National Institute of Nutrition. The discussion was raised by Mr. Jyotirmoy Basu (CPM).

Mr. Kisku who intervened at the fag end of the discussion was interrupted by Mr Basu, who alleged that the report of the Nutrition Institute about coca cola had been changed. “Now they have managed to change the report,” Mr. Basu shouted.

Earlier, initiating the debate, Mr. Basu had quoted from a report of the same Institute to support his assertion that Coca Cola was injurious to health.

