March 11, 2024 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST

London, March 10: In the Commons to-day Lient-Colonel James drew attention to attempts at Darjeeling to recruit a troupe of Lama Devil dancers to perform at the Wembley Exhibition. He declared that the proposal was arousing strong religious resentment and suggested that steps should be taken to see that religious susceptibilities were not outraged by the engagement of the troupe. Professor Richards replied that he was enquiring of the Government of India of this matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT