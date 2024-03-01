GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago | Additional taxation
Premium

March 01, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST

New Delhi, Feb. 28: The Union Finance Minister, Mr. Y.B. Chavan to-day proposed additional taxation yielding a net amount of Rs. 186 crores for 1974-75. The budgetary gap of Rs. 311 crores has thus been reduced to Rs. 125 crores. The following are the changes in indirect taxes. Levy of auxillary duties at a rate of 10 per cent of the effective basic duty on unmanufactured tobacco, cigarettes, smoking mixtures, plywood and cement, at 20 per cent of the effective basic duty on dyestuffs, optical bleaching agents, gases, rubber products and plastics at 33 1/3 per cent of the effective basic duty on paints and varnishes and at 50 per cent of the effective basic duty on aerated waters, glycerine, cosmetics and toilet preparations. Substantial rise in basic excise duties in respect of “special boiling point” spirits, raw naphtha intended for methanol and petro chemicals, benzene, etc. used for a variety of purposes.

