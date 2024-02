March 01, 2024 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

Pudukotah, February 28: Mr. P.K. Kunnhuni Menon the Dewan understood to have made ready various Bills of a social character for discussion by the new Legislative Council that will come into being shortly in the place of the existing Representative Assembly and the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Advisory Council.

