March 05, 2024 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST

New Delhi, March 4: The Lok Sabha to-day witnessed an unusual protest. The Speaker, Mr. G.S. Dhillon, threatened to withdraw from the House, taking exception to the disrespectful remarks against the Chair made by a senior Opposition member, Mr. S.N. Mishra (Cong.-O).

It happened when the House was discussing the Government action in announcing outside the House the price hike of petrol, kerosene and other petroleum products, decided by the Cabinet last Friday. The Speaker, upholding the points raised by the Opposition, chastised the Government for not taking the House into confidence on the price rise as the House had been in session till 6 p.m. that day. Mr. Mishra was not present when the Speaker, replying to points raised by some Opposition members, observed that the Government action was “improper.” A few Congress members joined the Opposition in cheering the Speaker’s observations. As the discussion was on, Mr. Mishra entered the House. So also, a smiling senior Minister, Mr. D.K. Barooah, apparently unaware of the anger of the Opposition. Mr. Barooah, who was coming after answering similar protests in the Rajya Sabha, explained that the price hike was to compensate for the increased food prices. The Cabinet had taken the decision at 7 p.m. and it had to be announced before midnight for administrative reasons. Opposition members again rose up to protest and the Speaker tried to end the discussion by pointing out that under the rules they could not have an immediate discussion on the Minister’s statement. An angry Mr. Mishra, who had asked to when the increase in price of crude was effected, insisted on getting a reply to his point. Mr. Mishra went on to charge the Speaker with trying to protect the Government.

