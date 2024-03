March 05, 2024 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST

Washington, March 3: The draw for the Davis cup will be held at the White House on March 17th. Mr. Coolidge will draw the first number. 15 nations besides the United States will participate. Ambassadors and Ministers will draw for their respective countries. Mr. Collidge will draw for the United States and the challenger round will be played in Philadelphia early in September.