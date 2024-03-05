March 05, 2024 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST

New Delhi, March 3: Considerable emphasis was placed on developing and strengthening bilateral relations at the sixth round of Indo-Australian officials’ talks held in Canberra from February 27 to March 1.

A press communique issued here to-day of the conclusion of the talks said it was agreed that efforts would be made to increase the level of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries.

The talks covering a wide range of international and bilateral questions were held “in a frank and friendly atmosphere” and revealed close identity of views held on international questions shared by the two governments.

The Indian delegation was led by the Foreign Secretary, Mr. Kewal Singh, and the Australian delegation by the Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr. A.P. Renouf.

The maintenance of Indian Ocean as a zone of peace was discussed at the talks. The delegations welcomed the recognition of Bangladesh by Pakistan.

The urgent need to improve the international monetary system was recognised. The effects of the world energy crisis particularly on the developing countries were also discussed.

The Indian delegation noted the increased opportunities provided for the expansion of Indian exports to Australia as a result of the measures recently adopted by the Australian Government. The possibility of arranging regular consultations on bilateral economic matters and of concluding trade agreements was examined.

