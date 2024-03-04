ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | The Caliphate abolished
Premium

March 04, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST

Constantinople, March 2: The police have been instructed from Angora to supervise the households of the Caliph and the Imperial Princes with a view of preventing the removal of valuables. It is reported that the Caliph has said that he intends to proceed to a Mohamedan country, preferably to Egypt. Harem ladies are greatly disturbed on account of the impending events. It is reported that the Caliph’s principal wife is prostrated with grief and the principal eunuch has refused to take food for three days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US