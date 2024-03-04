GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A hundred years ago | The Caliphate abolished
Premium

March 04, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST

Constantinople, March 2: The police have been instructed from Angora to supervise the households of the Caliph and the Imperial Princes with a view of preventing the removal of valuables. It is reported that the Caliph has said that he intends to proceed to a Mohamedan country, preferably to Egypt. Harem ladies are greatly disturbed on account of the impending events. It is reported that the Caliph’s principal wife is prostrated with grief and the principal eunuch has refused to take food for three days.

