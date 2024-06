SUBURBAN RY TRAFFIC SUSPENDED.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA.)

BOMBAY, June 17.

Some of the Bombay Development projects have been washed away by sea as a result of yesterday’s rains. Traffic in Chowpathy has been partially restored while Harvey Road is still under water.

Due to a heavy downpour this morning, the G.I.P. Suburban railway Traffic was dislocated. Weather continued to be inclement.