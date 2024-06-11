ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago | Under-ground Railway
Published - June 11, 2024 05:29 am IST

Bombay, June 11: Bombay will have an underground railway system just on the London Model. The government has proposed to The B. B. and C. I. Railway company to put their line underground between two suburban stations in order to give the public free access to the free front. The cost of the scheme according to the government can be covered by the sale of frontages along the Queen’s Road which now runs parallel to the railway line and which will be released if the scheme were put into operation. Not a mere boring of a tunnel, but the construction of a covered has been proposed. The cost of operations which is already in progress will be borne by the government.

