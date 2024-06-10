New Delhi, June 9: Soviet power engineers are planning to build hydro power stations deep underground which, they say, will produce more electricity with less water.

Power stations at a depth of between 800 and 1,000 metres have been planned by the Gidroproekt Institute in Moscow.

Water falling from such heights would have great force so that even a small quantity of water flow could turn the turbine wheels pretty fast.

According to the Soviet engineers, “it will take ten times less water” than required for the operation of a similar station on the ground.

To build such stations, the Moscow Institute plans to place the earth with vertical shafts (as in the coal mines) running to the “hard crystal rocks”. There on a strong natural foundation, the engine room and the underground water basins will be located.

Underground hydro stations can be built in any area “having a comparatively small river or lake, and where the crystal rocks are at a depth of 1,000 metres or less,” it is said.

According to calculations by the Moscow Institute, the capital cost of a hydro station at a depth of 800 metres will be the same as that of a similar station on the ground.

The Soviet engineers say that the development of underground hydro stations is a significant step toward curbing the “current rates of growth of water consumption for technical purposes.”