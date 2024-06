Cochin, June 10: Heavy floods have occurred on several portions of North Travancore and in the neighbourhood of Trippunithura. Several roads connecting important centres are now submerged and near Trippunithura in Cochin State over 500 acres of paddy fields are under water. It has become impossible to transplant paddy seedlings and cultivators have to face heavy losses. Passenger service by motor between Kottayam and Kotharakkara has been suspended due to floods.

