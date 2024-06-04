Visakhapatnam, June 2: A confidential document issued by the Union Public Service Commission and circulated by the State Government to all professors in the medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh last week inviting their comments declares: “The knowledge possessed by the present day MBBS in less than that of an old LMP [Licenciate Medical Practitioner] who could deal with medical emergencies with confluence and with a fair amount of success.”

The report was issued by the President of an interview board before whom candidates from all parts of the country appeared for recruitment into the Central Health Services and the Railways. It said a majority of the candidates out of the 2,239 who appeared had no idea about the basic principles of medicine and were unable to answer questions satisfactorily on medical, surgical, obstetrics and gynaecological emergencies. This was so not only in the case of students from newly established colleges but from those of Calcutta, Madras and Bombay. One of the candidates replied that in a case of heat stroke he would wrap up the patient in a thick “razai”. Medical graduates were unable to differentiate between common infectious diseases, dysentry and gastro-enteritis. Nor was there a sound knowledge of the method of dealing with an outbreak of cholera or small pox.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.