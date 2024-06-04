London, June 2: The Conference of Indian Art at Wembley today passed a resolution urging the importance of promoting throughout the empire study for the appreciation of aesthetic culture and, in India particularly, painting, sculpture and music as applied to art and architecture in India. The Society is empowered to consider suggestions brought forward in view of further action. Sir George Lloyd suggested the Government of India should establish a prize at Delhi for students qualifying in sculpture and painting and perhaps architecture and arts and crafts. The financial side of the problem should be light and the prize would be an immense incentive to Indian art students who could not be expected to interpret form unless they are given the same opportunity of study available to Europeans.

Related Topics From the Archives