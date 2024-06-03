ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago: Bhutan King enthroned: Colourful function at Thimpu
Premium

Published - June 03, 2024 03:10 am IST

Thimpu, June 2: King Jigme Singye Wangchuk was enthroned this morning the monarch of all Bhutan, at the ceremony at the Royal Fort Palace here to the accompaniment of elaborate and colourful religious and social rituals whose origins are lost in legend and history. The 18-year-old King received the multi-coloured traditional scarf of Royal office from the Je Khempo, the chief and incarnate Lama of Bhutan at an auspicious hour chosen by astrologers shortly after 9 a.m. The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, and the President of Bangladesh, Mr. Mohammedullah and the Chogyal of Bhutan, who is also related to the Bhutanese Royal family were the three Heads of State to honour the occasion by their presence while Nepal sent as its representative Prince Gyanendra. All the permanent members of the Security Council, including China sent their Ambassadors or Charge d’Affaires marking international recognition of the young King’s ascension to the throne. The presentation of the scarf by the high priest to the King was private and secret unwitnessed and unphotographed. In the small confines of the throne room the King sat without a crown but wearing a highly decorative silken woven dress and ceremonial scarf. Before entering the private chambers for the ceremony, there were some interesting rituals in the courtyard of Tashichhodzong the Royal Fort Palace which also includes part of the Secraetariat and a huge wing for Buddhist monks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US