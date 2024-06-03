ADVERTISEMENT

A hundred years ago: International emigration conference
Published - June 03, 2024 02:45 am IST

Rome, June 2: The Emigration Conference concluded after adopting practically unanimous resolutions drafted by the committee dealing especially with general principles of treaties respecting emigration and colonisation. An important matter determined was the declaration of principle with regard to the legal status of emigrants and conditions governing the residence of workers in foreign countries. The conference passed a resolution urging states to institute compulsory medical examination of emigrants before embarkation and decided to hold a second conference in 1927, in one of the immigration countries.

