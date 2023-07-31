July 31, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

New Delhi, July 30: The Railways are formulating an insurance scheme for the payment of Rs 50,000 for the family of each passenger, who dies in a railway accident. This was announced by the Railway Minister, Mr. L.N. Mishra, in the Rajya Sabha to-day. Mr. Mishra, who was replying to several members, who had expressed “serious concern” over the increasing number of accidents, said the Railway Board was now examining the question of installing automatic electronic control in trains to reduce accidents. Mr. Mishra said Railways proposed to create a separate fund for the purpose of paying compensation of Rs. 50,000 to each of the families of passengers who died in an accident. It was proposed to introduce an insurance scheme for railway passengers. Mr. J.C. Mathur asked why Railways were now paying only Rs. 500 as compensation to each passenger, who died in railway accidents while the Indian Airlines were paying Rs. 1 lakh for each passenger, who died. Mr. Mishra said that those who travelled by plane generally paid between Rs. 300 and Rs. 400 per ticket while in the Railways, a person who purchased a ticket for 15 paise and who died could also claim compensation. Replying to Mr. Krishna Kant and Mr. A.G. Kulkarni who returned after visiting last week’s railway accident site at Madhupur in Bihar, resulting in the death of 20 persons and injuries to several others, the Minister said the accident was “avoidable” and was due to “human failure.”