Madras, Jan. 8: The Life Insurance Corporation has declared a lock-out, effective from the morning of January 9, in respect of Class III and Class IV employees in its Divisional Offices at Madras and Bangalore. The lock-out effects 1,123 employees in the Madras Division and 1,400 in Bangalore. The establishments of the Madras Divisional Office function at the LIC building on Mount Road, the United India building and the Bombay Mutual building in George Town. The lock-out does not apply to either the branch offices in the two Divisions or the Zonal ofice at Madras. There are eleven divisions in the South. In Bangalore, the lock-out applies in Class III and Class IV staff in all the departments and sections of the Divisional Offices situated at “Jeevan Prakash” building and the “United India Life” building. Partial lock-out has also been declared in the Patna and Delhi divisional offices effective from to-morrow. Partial lock-out was declared in the Dharwar Divisional Office affecting only the machine department. About 5,000 employees will be affected by the lock-out. LIC officials hoped that the “limited” lock-out would serve as sufficient warning to the employees and wiser counsel would prevail of them to resume normal duties forthwith in the interest of the policyholders and other sections of the public.