A hundred years ago | Railway derailment in Cochin
Premium

January 09, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST

Trichar, Jan. 7: Another derailment of a most threatening nature took place last Saturday when two of the heavy Third-class carriages in the Ernakulam-Shoranur evening Passenger Train got derailed while she was approaching Irinjalakuda Rly. Station, three stations to the south. From reports to hand, some third-class passengers who had booked luggages in the shape of heavy gunny bag loads are alleged to have jettisoned them to their agents who were clandestinely waiting by the side of the line for the purpose of taking them perhaps as usual. The bags unfortunately could not go farther away from the line, with the result that the wheels of the following carriages had to mount over them and thus got derailed.

